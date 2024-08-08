300W fast charging with THIS upcoming smartphone will fully charge battery in 5 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fast charging

Up until now, you may have heard of smartphones with fast charging capabilities of up to 80W, 120W, and even 210W, but a company is currently developing a 300W fast charging technology. This extremely fast charging technology will only take a few minutes to fully charge any smartphone from 0 to 100 percent. With this charger, a 5,000mAh battery smartphone can be fully charged in just a few minutes.

A leaked report has revealed information about Realme's 300W fast charging technology. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared details about this fast charging technology of Realme on the microblogging platform Weibo. According to the report, it is speculated that the Chinese brand could potentially incorporate this fast charging technology into the Realme GT 7 Pro, a flagship smartphone that may be launched later this year.

Charging timeframe:

It will take 3 minutes to charge from 0 to 50 percent

The phone will be fully charged in 5 minutes from 0 percent

If the information shared by the tipster is accurate, Realme's next phone may also be IP69 rated, making it resistant to water and dust. Furthermore, it may feature 300W wired charging, allowing the phone's battery to be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 3 minutes and fully charged in 5 minutes.

Recent statements:

Francis Wong, Realme's Global Marketing Director, confirmed in a video interview that the brand is indeed developing 300W fast charging technology. However, Realme had previously utilized 240W fast charging technology in its GT Neo 5, which houses a 4,600mAh battery. This phone can charge from 0 to 20 percent in 80 seconds and is fully charged in just 10 minutes.

Redmi's endeavor:

In addition to Realme, rival brand Redmi has also showcased 300W fast charging technology in the Discovery Edition of Redmi 12. This technology can fully charge a 4,100mAh battery in less than 5 minutes.

