How to find out if electronic device is original? An easy guide

In India, there are many markets that sell counterfeit products under the guise of being original. For example, the original Apple charging adapter is available for around Rs 1,600, while the counterfeit version is available on many e-commerce websites for around Rs 1,200. Counterfeit products typically do not meet the specifications set by the company and can potentially damage devices.

There are regulations in place to control the sale of these counterfeit products, but it is generally difficult to differentiate between original and counterfeit products as they often come in the same packaging with the same design and name. However, they can be differentiated by looking for inconsistencies in packaging, name, and design, but this is not an easy task.

It's worth mentioning that there is a difference between counterfeit and compatible products. Compatible products do not have the same name and design, and they come in different packaging. Some compatible products even explicitly mention the name of the devices they are compatible with.

In such a scenario, how can one check whether an electronic product is original or counterfeit if they do not have a very keen eye? Here, we will share with you how to determine if an electronic device is original or counterfeit by its 'R-number'.

What is BIS R-number?

The 'R-number' is the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) registration number, which is compulsory for electronics and IT products falling under the Compulsory Registration Scheme prior to their market entry in India. All manufacturers of electronic goods must obtain BIS registration to use the BIS Standard Mark, accompanied by the R-number.

Electronic devices such as printers, microwave ovens, televisions, chargers, smart speakers, smartphones, and more are covered under the BIS Compulsory Registration Scheme.

Here's how you can differentiate original products from counterfeits by using their R-number.

How to find out if electronic device is original?

Step 1: Download the UMANG app on your smartphone

Step 2: Create your profile and complete all the details

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage of the UMANG app and search for ‘BIS R number verify’

Step 4: Click on Verify R-no. under CRS

Step 5: Enter the R-number of the product which is generally available on the label that has details about the manufacturer of the product, its price, and more. You can also find it below the BIS Standard Mark.

Image Source : FILEBIS R-number

Step 6: Click on verify, the next page will have all the details such as the manufacturer’s name, country, brand, and more

Image Source : FILEHow to find out if electronic device is original

