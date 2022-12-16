2023 Expectation: Upcoming tech trends to look out for from different players

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 2023

As we head on to a new year, several trends are expected to emerge in the cybersecurity space in the months to come. 2023 will see leading organizations investing heavily in updating or establishing more robust cybersecurity policies and procedures, monitoring attack surfaces including OT, IoT, and IoMT devices, managing device compliance, securing the converging IoT and IT environment and enabling security automation. Technology is constantly improving and transforming how businesses operate in today's digital-first world. While firms must invest in these advancements, they must also see it as a new opportunity for threat actors to develop new and more unique attack techniques.

Subbu Iyer, Regional Director for India and SAARC at Forescout said, “Operational Technology (OT) has been a favourite target for cyber attackers over the years, and going forward, the industry will see an upscaling in the level of threats that OT environments receive. Privacy and data security will be the foundation to consumer trust. There will be further growth in this trend, as more and more customers continue to grow wary of how and where their data will be used. The upcoming year will see a growing impetus for cybersecurity readiness, with the higher management within organizations playing a key role in the adoption of better, more holistic cybersecurity measures. The supply chain security risks will also be a preferred target for cybercriminals, and the coming year will continue to see an uptick in the number of attacks attempted to disrupt global supply chains.”

AI has emerged as an essential tool for leaders to strengthen their security systems. As it evolves, it will become more relevant in 2023. Likewise, the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) is another crucial tool that companies must look at in 2023 to seamlessly monitor, detect and respond to potential threats and vulnerabilities to their cloud security. They must also explore Mesh Architecture to create a dynamic security environment and ensure a more cohesive security posture by using fewer resources. Developer-first security, although a new concept, is also envisioned to gain traction in 2023 as more and more players focus on giving control in the hands of developers to form a robust security foundation. Last but not least, managed security is also expected to witness a wider adoption in 2023 in the wake of rapid digitization across the globe said Sujit Patel, MD and CEO, SCS Tech.

A rise in cyberattacks is a result of the increased adoption of technology. It’s interesting to note that these new technologies are anticipated to lay the foundation for improved security. 2023 could present new security difficulties due to advances in quantum computing, pervasive networking, artificial intelligence (AI), and next-generation security management techniques. The previous ten years have seen a consistent rise in phishing, insider threats, company email compromise, understaffing in the cybersecurity field, and incorrectly configured code. Traditional approaches to cyber protection are ineffective against modern cyberattacks said Raj Sivaraju, Arete’s President of APAC (Asia Pacific).

Apart from the cyber trend, we got in touch with Amit Relan, Founder and CEO of, mFilterIt to know the trends and future predictions in the adtech industry, he said “The digital advertising industry is moving rapidly and it’s time for the brands to catch up the wagon. Post-pandemic, there have been some major shifts in consumer behaviour which impacted the traditional ways of advertising. In 2022, the advertising landscape saw some innovative changes and the momentum is not going to fade away in 2023. This year, the innovations in the digital advertising industry will see heaps and bounds as more brands move towards digital media.

From addressing the elephant in the room – the phase-out of third-party cookies to a transition towards a more customer-centric advertising approach, this year is expected to shake the advertising ground.

2023 is coming with a lot of innovation keeping the consumer’s interest at the centre of the stage. This means that the way forward for the brand will no longer be just creating the growth plan for the year. The brands will have to move towards a more customer-centric advertising approach and ensure that their consumer’s interest is protected and acknowledged. Therefore, it is time that the brands enter the new year with the mission to create a seamless and secure experience for their consumers with the help of innovative solutions and contribute towards making the digital landscape a safe space.”

