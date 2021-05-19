Zoom will offer virtual experience with Zoom Events

Zoom will offer a virtual experience with Zoom Events.

Zoom today announced Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform with the power to produce interactive and engaging virtual experiences. Zoom Events combines the reliability and scalability of Zoom Meetings, Chat, and Video Webinars in one comprehensive solution for event organizers, with the ability to produce ticketed, live events for internal or external audiences of any size.

Zoom Events offers something for a variety of use cases – from enabling large businesses to seamlessly manage and host internal events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences, to smaller businesses and entrepreneurs who have been using OnZoom to create, host, and monetize events including fitness and cooking classes, theatrical presentations, and more.

As part of the launch of Zoom Events, OnZoom, currently in Beta, will be rebranded and folded into Zoom Events, and can be either private, or searched and explored publicly.

In the US, 80 percent of respondents agreed that everything will continue to have a virtual element post-pandemic, with 52 percent of US respondents planning to enjoy events both in-person and virtually, reinforcing the need for an all-in-one solution that will create seamless hybrid/virtual event experiences.

Some of the benefits of the Zoom Events Platform are listed as follows:

Build an event hub to easily manage and share events

Customizable ticketing and registration

Control access and billing from one portal

Host a variety of events - free or paid, one-time or series

Bring attendees together with integrated networking

Track event statistics like attendance, registration, revenue, and more

Events can be kept private or posted to our public directory for others to discover

Zoom Events can be used with an existing paid Zoom Meetings or Video Webinar license