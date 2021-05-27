Zoom for iPad now supports Center Stage, expanded gallery view: Here's how it works

Image Source : ZOOM Zoom for iPad now supports Center Stage, expanded gallery view.

Zoom has unveiled two new features on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models. The new Zoom update for iPadOS brings support for Apple’s Center Stage and expanded Gallery View. These will help users better participate in calls, potentially stave off video fatigue, and better connect over Zoom.

For those who want a little extra freedom to roam while Zooming on iPad, Zoom has introduced support for Center Stage. Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep users in frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.

With support for Center Stage, users can participate more naturally in Zoom video calls. They do not have to worry whether they’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom.

Zoom users will have an option during a Zoom video call to use Center Stage on the latest iPad Pro. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.

Center Stage support is currently only available on Zoom 5.6.6 or later on the 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro.

Besides that, Zoom has expanded Gallery View across all iPad models, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see even more of their fellow meeting participants.

Previous iPad models can display up to 25 video tiles in Gallery View, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can now see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), allowing them to better connect in large meetings. Many iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View, and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device.

To bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out.