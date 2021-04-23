Zoom announces new features to enhance user experience.

Zoom has announced several updates to its platform including, enhanced screen annotation for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars, new hardware solutions for Zoom Rooms and expanded management capabilities for Zoom Chat. With the latest round of updates, Zoom is committed to its mission of upgrading user experience based on customer feedback. The new features will help users express themselves better, collaborate, and manage their communications more effectively.

Vanishing Pen Annotation

With this feature, a user can highlight text or objects on the shared screen without having to undo or erase highlight annotations. Users can use the Vanishing Pen to highlight text or objects and the highlight will disappear over time, allowing them to direct attendees’ attention without needing to constantly undo or erase their annotations. This feature is also available in Zoom Video Webinars.

Whiteboard Auto-shapes on Zoom’s mobile application

With this feature, a user can easily create straight lines and perfect shapes when annotating on their tablet device using the Zoom mobile app with Whiteboard Auto-shapes, which automatically corrects annotations into their intended shape. This provides organizations with a valuable tool for live whiteboarding during all-hands, training meetings, and customer/sales webinars.

More emoji options for Meeting Reactions

Meeting participants have more ways to express themselves. Zoom has introduced more emoji reactions to the meeting, including the ability to choose a skin tone for emojis. For larger accounts, the full emoji set must be enabled by admins and account owners. If the meeting reactions feature is enabled, account owners and admins can allow meeting participants to use the full emoji suite or stick with the standard set of 6 emojis.

Portal TV from Facebook

Facebook has added support for Zoom on Portal TV. Now a user can connect with their work colleagues or friends and family through Zoom on the largest screen in their home.

Add manager to user profile

Zoom account owners and account admins can now add a user’s manager to appear on an employee’s Zoom profile. This can be done manually. Adding the manager to an employee’s profile can also be done automatically via SSO SAML Mapping. Customers interested in this functionality should contact Zoom Support or their CSM for assistance.