Zoom releases 5.0 update: See what new features it gets and how to handles security issues

New Zoom update will be available for all by next week

The Zoom video calling platform became the most-used tool amid the Coronavirus lockdown for people to stay connected. As its popularity grew, so did its security flaws and soon it was realised that Zoom isn't safe as one would think. Zoom addressed the security flaws and aimed to curb them with its 90-day plan. As part of the same 90-day plan, Zoom has now released a new update -- the Zoom 5.0 -- with new features, security improvements, and more. Read on to know more.

Zoom 5.0 update: New features, security enhancements

Zoom, via a blog post, has announced its new Zoom 5.0 update, which will be soon available for all users. As part of the new update, Zoom will get the AES 256-bit GCM encryption as the primary feature. The improved encryption will offer better security to the Zoom data and won't fall prey to any attacks. Zoom Meeting, Zoom Video Webinar, and Zoom Phone data will get improved confidentiality. Additionally, there will be data routing control for account admins to decide the data centre regions.

“I am proud to reach this step in our 90-day plan, but this is just the beginning. We built our business by delivering happiness to our customers. We will earn our customers’ trust and deliver them happiness with our unwavering focus on providing the most secure platform,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

As for users, there are some new features. All the Zoom security features are now put together and can be accessed by selecting the security icon in the menu. Hosts on the video calling platform will be able to report a user via the security icon and will get the sole power to share the screen for educational purposes.

The Waiting Room feature, which got announced recently, will be turned on by default. The feature allows hosts to keep participants in a virtual meeting room before the meeting starts. Zoom password complexity will also be turned on by default and administered accounts can define the password complexity. Zoom Phone admins can define the PIN length.

Access to cloud recording will now be granted by typing in a password set by admins, contact sharing will now be more secure, and Zoom dashboard will be enhanced to include data centre information.

Additionally, users can decide whether or not they want their chat notifications in the form of snippets, non-PMI meetings now get difficult 11-digit IDs, and meeting ID and Invite options will now be placed in the Participants menu so that users don't accidentally share their meeting IDs.

With the new improvements, we hope Zoom gets better and more secure for us to use.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage