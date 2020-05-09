YouTube, YouTube Music app for Android, iOS updated with new features

Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube app updated on both Android and iOS.

Google has started rolling out a new update for the YouTube app on both Android and iOS platforms. The company announced this earlier and with the new update, the app gets a new design. It is not only the YouTube app that has been updated but also the YouTube Music app. Both the app updates offer a great amount of new features that will help elevate the end-user experience.

On the YouTube app, the company has made a design change that has brought the comment bar on top of the “Up Next” feed. According to a blog post by Google, with the new update, more people are interacting with the YouTubers by writing comments. Apart from that, the company has also introduced larger thumbnails in the "Up next" feed.

In the watch next section, the app has also brought longer titles to give more information on the video that is being suggested. Google also said, "You'll also notice channel icons below each video to help you recognise your favourite creators while you scroll through the feed."

Apart from bigger thumbnails, the watch next section now also gets support for new types of content such as Community Posts, which may include text updates, polls, images, GIFs, and more. YouTube has also added YouTube Mixes in the watch next section to provide users with tailored playlists created by YouTube featuring videos from the channel they are watching, or that one has recently watched.

Check out some new features on #YouTubeMusic. Introducing the Explore Tab, where you can find new releases and browse playlists by mood, and Song Lyrics to sing along to your favorites. Now available for Android and iOS users → https://t.co/WgHKyzT2vn pic.twitter.com/Dj4gX1AQpK — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) May 6, 2020

Alongside the YouTube app, the company has also updated the YouTube Music app. With the new update, the users will now be able to find new music through the newly introduced 'Explore' tab. In this new Explore tab, the company has added 'New Releases' and 'Moods and genres' tab that aims to offer a variety of music options. Interestingly, now users can also check out the lyrics of a song directly on the YouTube Music app.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage