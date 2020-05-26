YouTube for Android to show Google search results with similar video results

Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube to get a new feature

Popular video streaming platform YouTube is soo to add a new feature that can make searching for a topic easier. The new feature will start showing Google Search results (of similar context) along with the videos you are looking for. Read on to know more about the upcoming YouTube feature.

YouTube to show Google Search results with videos

According to a Reddit user, YouTube for Android is showing Google Search results of a particular topic along with the videos one has searched for. As per the image posted on Reddit, the Google result will be displayed below the video results under the 'Results from the web' section.

Since the functionality can't be accessed via the YouTube app at the time of writing, YouTube appears to be in the testing phase of the same. However, the feature isn't mentioned in Google's current list of YouTube test features and experiments.

Image Source : REDDIT YouTube's upcoming feature

The feature will display a top Google result about a particular topic, which has been searched within YouTube for possible videos to show up. This feature will allow users to look more about a topic on Google right from the YouTube app, dismissing the need for leaving the app and heading to Google Search.

However, there is no word on when exactly the feature will be available for all users. Additionally, it remains unknown whether or not the feature is just for Android users. We will let you know once something else pops up. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage