Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro explodes in Gurgaon: Know what happened

Image Source : 91MOBILES This is not the first time a Xiaomi phone exploded!

As part of yet another smartphone explosion case, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro caught fire and exploded in India. The incident took place in Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR and was reported by the victim via his social media. Read on to know more what really happened.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro explodes

As reported by 91mobiles, a Gurgaon-based man Vikesh Kumar had the Redmi Note 7 Pro in his pockets when the device had heated up. As soon as Kumar took the device out of his pockets, he saw smoke coming out of it. He immediately threw the smartphone towards his bag, following which the Redmi Note 7 Pro caught fire and exploded. This incident also damaged Kumar's bag fully. The fire grew so much that it couldn't be contained with the help of a fire extinguisher.

It is suggested that the smartphone had a charge of 90% when the incident took place The smartphone was purchased back in December 2019 and was claimed to be charged only via the bundled charger.

Following the incident, Kumar went to the Xiaomi service centre in Gurgaon to report the issue and get compensation in return. However, to his surprise, the Xiaomi service centre executives blamed him for the explosion and tried extracting money from him for a replacement unit.

Xiaomi contacted IndiaTVnews.com and providing an official quote stating, "At Xiaomi, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. Quality of our products is a key pillar at Xiaomi and all our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests attesting to the highest standards. Our devices also have third parties validation for our standards of quality and after-sales.



In this particular case, after a detailed examination, it was concluded that the device was already physically damaged before it was brought to the service centre. The case has been resolved amicably with the customer, ensuring full satisfaction of the consumer. We deeply care for our consumer and are providing all necessary assistance. We take pride in having one of the strongest after-sales networks in the country with an aim to solve customer issues seamlessly."

To recall, several Xiaomi devices have exploded in the past such as the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which exploded back in February this year and even the Redmi 6A last year.

Latest technology reviews, news and more