This video shows how Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro exploded in Gujarat

Image Source : 91MOBILES Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro after explosion

As part of yet another smartphone explosion, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro caught fire and exploded in India. The incident took place in a repair shop in Gujarat, India, where the smartphone was being repaired. Read on to know more about the explosion incident.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro explosion

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a technician going by the name Kishan was repairing the Redmi Note 6 Pro at Dhriti Mobiles when he saw smoke coming out of the smartphone's back panel.

Soon after, the Xiaomi smartphone caught fire. The technician immediately threw the smartphone aside. Luckily, no one got hurt, however, the smartphone was totally destroyed. 91Mobiles even posted the video on their Facebook page.

Here's a video of the same to see what really happened:

Indiatvnews.com contacted Xiaomi for an official statement regarding the incident and are awaiting a response.

Not the first Xiaomi phone to catch fire!

For those who don't know, Xiaomi smartphones have a reputation of exploding. A previous incident involved the explosion of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which exploded in a man's pocket. The man called Madhu Babu was a resident of the East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

It was reported that Babu was riding his bike when he felt the heat in his pocket where the smartphone was kept. Following a light explosion sound, smoke started to come from the Redmi 6A and eventually caught fire.

