Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a frosted glass back design.

Xiaomi India has just announced the launch of the much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series. The new series of smartphones include three new models, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10. While the Max aims to offer the best camera experience, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 offer great value for money. Here’s a quick look at the key specifications and the prices of the new smartphones:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display supports HDR10 and 100% DCI-P3. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU.

The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12. All of this is backed by a massive 5,020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 108MP primary camera at the back. Alongside that, the phone also gets a 5MP Super Macro Lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As for the camera features, the smartphone comes with Night Mode 2.0, VLOG mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode as well as Dual Video mode. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three colours, namely, Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. It is also worth noting that the smartphone comes with a frosted glass back design.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As for the cameras, it comes with a 64MP quad-camera array with a 5MP Super Macro and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colours.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness. It comes packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. It will be available with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the handset will come with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 10 gets a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor at the back paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

It will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White and Shadow Black colour variants.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three RAM/storage variants. The base 6GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs. 18,999. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants have been priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of the same will cost Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. Lastly, the Redmi Note 10 will be available for a starting price of Rs. 11,999.