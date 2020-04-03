Xiaomi Redmi Band with 14-day battery life launched: Price, features and more

Redmi Band with coloured display launched.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has finally launched its first fitness tracker in China dubbed Redmi Band. The smart band takes a lot of its features from the Mi Band 4 including the long-lasting battery life, the coloured display and even the affordable price tag. In China, the Redmi Band will retail for RMB 99, which converts to just Rs. 1,060.

Redmi Band, when launched in India, will go right up against the recently launched Realme Band as well as the Honor Band 5i. Considering the new Redmi fitness tracker is priced at RMB 99 in China, it should cost around Rs. 1,500 in India. At that price, it will beat all the competition and might as well outsell the Mi Band 4 and 3i.

The new Redmi Band sports a 1.08-inch colour display, which is slightly larger than the Mi Band 5. It will also come with a plethora of features including support for five sports modes. It will also come with an optical heart rate sensor and will also be able to track sleep.

Just like the Realme Band, the Redmi Band will also support direct USB charging. This means that the user will not need to carry around a charging cradle for short trips. Also, the company promises a battery life of 14 days on a single charge on the Redmi Band.

The Redmi Band will be available in China in four colour variants - olive green, blue, orange and black. Unlike the Mi Band models available in China, this one will not ship with NFC support for payments.