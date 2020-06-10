Redmi 9 with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has just launched yet another smartphone in the budget segment, the Redmi 9. Acting as a direct successor to last year’s Redmi 8, the all-new smartphone brings in a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a massive 5,020mAh battery, a quad-camera setup at the back and much more.

As for the specifications, the Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with the Mali-G52 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Redmi 9 features a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of the 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi 9 is currently available in Spain with a starting price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 3GB+32GB model. The 4GB+64GB variant retails at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,500). The company will start accepting pre-orders for the Redmi 9 starting June 15. During the pre-order phase, the users will be able to get the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants for EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 14,500), respectively.

The budget-oriented smartphone is set to go on sale in the country on June 18 via both online and offline stores. The smartphone will be available in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple and Ocean Green colour options. As of now, the company has not announced as of when the smartphone will be made available in India.

