Xiaomi MIUI could soon warn users of suspicious app activity: Know what it is

MIUI 11

With Android becoming more susceptible to security issues, it gets mandatory to improve the privacy of smartphones so that users don't fall prey to malicious activities. One such step is taken by Xiaomi as the Chinese company is testing a new privacy feature for users. Read on to know what it is.

Xiaomi tests new privacy feature

According to a report by XDA Developers, Xiaomi is testing a new feature called App Behaviour Records in MIUI 11. The feature will tell users if suspicious app activities such as irrelevant and sensitive app permissions requests are detected. The feature will also get active when apps work in the background.

Here are the various 'sensitive' app permissions that can be detected:

Recording audio in the background

Accessing calendar events

Accessing call history

Making a phone call

Taking photos or recording videos

Accessing or saving items to the clipboard

Accessing contacts

Accessing your location

Reading your text messages

Accessing sensor data

Accessing activity info

Accessing device info

Reading your phone number

Accessing or saving files in the background

In addition to this, users can manage this privacy feature and decide whether or not they want to receive such warnings and how frequently they want so.

The feature is currently being tested on some Xiaomi devices running MIUI 11 and there is no word as to when exactly Xiaomi will make it available for all Xiaomi users.

