MIUI 12 to get Dark Mode 2.0 and more features for Xiaomi smartphones: All you need to know

Xiaomi is all set to introduce the new version of its in-house custom skin based on Android operating system -- the MIUI 12 -- on April 27. The next-gen MIUI 12 will bring forth new features for Xiaomi smartphones. Since the dark mode is a rage ever since it started appearing on smartphones, the Chinese company has decided to play around with it more and bring additional new features. Read on to know what new features the MIUI 12 will get.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 features: Dark Mode 2.0, Wallpaper Dimming and more

According to posts by MIUI account on micro-blogging site Weibo, Xiaomi will enhance the dark mode on its smartphones with the introduction of Dark Mode 2.0. Dark mode 2.0 will see improvements in the dark theme with various enhancements and new features.

The first will smart wallpaper dimming. As the name suggests, the wallpaper brightness will be reduced. However, it won't follow the standard dimming of wallpapers uniformly. The wallpapers brightness will transition gradually from light to dark or vice-versa as per the day-night cycle. This way the colours will appear more natural. However, there is no word on whether or not there will be specified wallpapers eligible with the feature.

Then there will be a text weight adjustment feature. The new feature will automatically increase or decrease the font size as day or night so that the font doesn't appear blurry and the glare is reduced. the feature has been shown with an example wherein the font-weight got reduced from 630 in light mode to 580 in dark mode.

Additionally, Dark Mode 2.0 will introduce contrast adjustments. The feature will alter the contrasts and brightness in accordance with the dark and light modes. With this, users won't have any trouble reading and using the smartphone during both day and night.

In addition to this, past rumours suggest that MIUI 12 could also introduce several UI changes as per a report by XDADevelopers. This could be a new refresh rate landing page wherein users will get to choose from animation boxes of the two refresh rate options (60Hz and 120Hz). Screentime could be shown in a graph form with individual app usage pages, a dedicated Focus mode, and display setting changes.

However, we still have to wait until the official launch of MIUI 12 scheduled for April 27 for a conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned.

