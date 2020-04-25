Xiaomi might launch Redmi Note 9 on April 30, posts teaser online

Redmi Note 9 teasers posted by Xiaomi on Twitter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note series is one of the most popular smartphone series in various markets, including China and India. Now the company is looking to launch a new variant, expanding the Redmi Note 9 family of smartphones.

Many are speculating that the device, which will launch on the date will be the Redmi Note 9, which was expected to launch alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Additionally, some state that this Note 9 will be rebranded as the Redmi 10X in China.

According to a teaser image posted by the company on its official Twitter handle, it will be launching a new Redmi Note 9-series phone via an online stream on April 30. The stream will be hosted on the company’s official Twitter handle and YouTube channel at 8 PM GMT+8, which converts to 5:30 PM IST.

The company will be revealing the device via a pre-recorded online stream, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues!



Get ready to meet the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/iWpxwDgCWm — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 24, 2020

The tweet, which is embedded above, does not provide us with any details regarding the phone it will be launching. However, it does show the number ‘9’, which hints that it might be the Redmi Note 9.

To recall, Xiaomi initially launched two smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series, called the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It then added another model called the Redmi Note 9S. After the launch of this device, it will bring the number of devices under the Redmi Note 9 series umbrella to four.

According to earlier leaks, the Redmi Note 9 will sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,020mAh battery.

