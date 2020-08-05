Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs. 2,799, to go on sale starting August 7

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,799.

Xiaomi has been teasing the Mi TV Stick for quite some time now and it now finally official. The company has launched the Mi TV Stick in India and it is set to go on sale starting August 7. It is basically a toned-down version of the Mi Box 4K that arrived in India back in May.

Unlike the Mi Box 4K, the Mi TV Stick does not support 4K and settles for FullHD resolution instead. Also, the Mi TV Stick is also more portable and just hides at the back of your TV as it directly connects to the HDMI port without the need of a cable.

While Xiaomi’s Mi TV range comes with Android TV OS layered with the company’s own PatchWall UI, the Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K avoid that and just give users the Android TV experience that Google wants users to get.

As it is a toned-down version, the Mi TV Stick is cheaper than the Mi Box 4K at a price of Rs. 2,799. The TV Stick is set to go on sale in India on August 7 at 12 PM via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. The company has also promised that the device will be made available via Mi partner stores soon.

In comparison, the Mi Box 4K is available at a price of Rs. 3,499 whereas its close competitor Amazon Fire TV Stick sells for around Rs. 3,999.

As for the specifications, the Mi TV Stick is powered by the quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU paired with an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It packs in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

The Mi TV Stick runs on Android 9 and comes with support for apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, HBO and Spotify among others. The device also comes with the Google Play Store, which allows users to download and install new apps. The remote of the TV Stick comes with support for Google Assistant as well.

