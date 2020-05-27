Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Xiaomi Mi Laptop launching in India soon, teases company

Xiaomi Mi Laptop launching in India soon, teases company

Xiaomi is gearing up to finally launch the much-awaited Mi Laptop in India. Here's what to expect and everything else you need to know.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2020 16:01 IST
xiaomi, xiaomi mi laptop, mi laptop india, latest tech news
Image Source : XIAOMI

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Laptop in India soon.

Xiaomi is finally gearing up to launch their first laptop in India. The company started throwing teasers about the upcoming launch via Twitter. Manu Kumar Jain and his team at Xiaomi has posted a couple of tweets today showing off the upcoming Mi Laptop.

Manu Kumar Jain is seen in a teaser video wherein he is working on a laptop and shuts it close to say "It's time". This clearly shows that the company is now all set to finally launch the much-awaited Mi Laptop in the country. Not only Jain, but also Chhaya Gandhi and Kasturi Paladhi from their PR team joined in to throw the teasers about the upcoming laptop.  

The company officials are making the tweet with the hashtag - #WhatsNextForMi. This indicates that the product they are teasing is not from Redmi and thus not the Redmi Book we were expecting. Instead, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Laptop which will be a part of their premium lineup of products. 

Notably, this is just the right time to launch a new laptop as more people are investing in such products due to the whole Work From Home culture. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X