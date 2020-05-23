Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to come with SpO2 level detection, Alexa support and more: See details

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to come with SpO2 level detection, Alexa support and more: See details

Xiaomi is soon to launch its next instalment of the fitness band, called the Mi Band 5. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 23, 2020 19:44 IST
xiaomi, mi band, xiaomi mi band, xiaomi smart band, xiaomi fitness band, xiaomi mi band 5, xiaomi mi
Image Source : XIAOMI

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi is reportedly working on next-generation fitness tracker Mi Band 5 with features like SpO2 detection that checks the blood oxygen saturation along with Amazon Alexa support.

The latest fitness band will also come with NFC support though the feature would be limited to China. The fitness tracker is likely to feature 1.2-inch OLED display which is bigger than the one on the Mi Band 4 and is expected to come with a bigger battery.

According to Tizen Help, the Mi Band 5 will have a "Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI)". This feature will essentially show users how much activity is required to stay healthy and the band will make such suggestions based on the user's heart rate data.

The band may also come with a Women menstrual cycle feature (the one available in Apple Watch). This will allow female users to keep a track on their menstrual cycle.

The smart band will be launched in China first and will be available in other countries later.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X