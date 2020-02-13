Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launched: Price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in China.

Xiaomi, today at a launch event in China, finally unveiled the much-anticipated flagship smartphones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The all-new flagship smartphones go head to head against the likes of OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and more. In order to get that wow factor, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones come with exciting features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 108MP camera, 90Hz high refresh display and much more.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro come with 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with punch hole design and fullHD+ resolution. The display panels are also HDR10+ certified. Both the smartphones come with 90Hz high refresh rate and the user can manually tune them to up to 180Hz making it the highest refresh rate display on a smartphone. Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with 5G support.

On the Mi 10, all of this is backed by a 4780mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging support. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The phone also supports 65W fast charging but for that users will need to purchase a separate charger priced at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

As for the optics, the Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a quad cameras setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. Just like the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Mi 10 is also capable of recording 8K video footage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro also features a quad-camera setup but it consists of the 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens. Just like the Mi 10, this one also gets a 20-megapixel front camera. Along with 8K recording, the Mi 10 Pro also supports 50X zoom.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Price

Xiaomi Mi 10 is available in China for a starting price of CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 41,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+256GB variant are available at CNY 4299 (Rs 44,000) and CNY 4699 (roughly Rs. 48,000) respectively. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is available for a starting price of CNY 4999 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and it can go all the way up to CNY 5999 (roughly Rs. 61,000).