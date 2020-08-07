Banned Chinese Xiaomi apps will not come pre-installed anymore: Here's what happens to existing phones

Banned Chinese Xiaomi apps to not be included in upcoming phones.

Lately, we have been witnessing a lot of app bans in India. First, around 59 Chinese apps got banned in India which included popular apps like TikTok, CamScanner, UC Browser and more. Later, the Indian government announced a ban on 47 more Chinese applications. Among these total 106 banned apps, we also saw a ban on some Xiaomi apps that usually come preloaded with Redmi, Mi and Poco smartphones.

The banned Xiaomi applications include Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro, Mi Community and Mi Video Call. The set of applications have been banned on both Android and iOS. These applications usually come pre-installed on MIUI that powers most Mi, Redmi and Poco smartphones.

Following the ban, the company has finally come forward to give us a clear picture of what will happen to these pre-installed apps now. A recent official statement from Xiaomi reads, “We want to clarify that none of the apps blocked by the Indian Government are available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India. Further, we are developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked apps.”

We have also noticed some stray instances of misinformation being spread regarding the above points.



Xiaomi reserves the right to take legal action against false accusations of its non-compliance with Government orders.



We are and will be 100% compliant with the Indian Govt. https://t.co/w3AmFc2Wqs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2020

Xiaomi has made it clear that none of the banned Chinese apps is available for the consumers for use. Also, the pre-installed applications will be removed from the existing Xiaomi smartphones with upcoming MIUI updates. So, if you want to get rid of these apps, make sure you keep your smartphone updated. In order to check for any available updates, head over to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

Also Read: Mi Browser Pro and more Chinese apps banned in India; Unavailable on Google Play Store

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also ensured that none of the user data is being sent to China. The company claims that 100% of the Indian user data stays in India.

Furthermore, the company has also announced that upcoming Xiaomi smartphones will not come with the banned Chinese apps pre-installed. Additionally, the company has declared that the MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage