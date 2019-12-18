These are the worst passwords of 2019, is yours on the list?

Image Source : PIXABAY Worst passwords of 2019

Among the year-end lists coming our way, we now have a list of the worst passwords in 2019. As per NordPass, some security researchers came up with the most popular passwords, which led to the discovery of the passwords of the year that are the easiest to hack. Here are the worst passwords of 2019:

Worst passwords of 2019

The one password that tops the list is an obvious one and doesn’t come as a surprise. The one in the first spot is ‘12345’. It is followed by ‘123456’ in the second place, ‘123456789’ in the third place, and ‘test1’ in the fourth position. The fifth position is taken by ‘password’.

Here’s the list of top 25 worst passwords of 2019

12345 123456 123456789 Test1 Password 12345678 Zinch G_czechout Asdf Qwerty 1234567890 1234567 Aa123456. Iloveyou 1234 Abc123 111111 123123 Dubsmash Test Princess Qwertyuiop Sunshine BvtTest123 11111

It is suggested that people tend to not follow certain guidelines provided while creating a password and go for the ones that can be easily hacked. They go for passwords that they can remember easily and avoid the hassle of creating difficult ones. Eventually, they fall victim to data breaches.

To avoid this, it is advised that people should update their existing passwords and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. People can also set up a password manager and be aware of any suspicious activity to remain safe.

Additionally, users can visit haveibeenpawned.com to know if their email ID was a part of any data breach.

Latest technology news