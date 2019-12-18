Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
These are the worst passwords of 2019, is yours on the list?

Here are the worst passwords of 2019 that can be easily hacked. Read on to know more.

December 18, 2019
Among the year-end lists coming our way, we now have a list of the worst passwords in 2019. As per NordPass, some security researchers came up with the most popular passwords, which led to the discovery of the passwords of the year that are the easiest to hack. Here are the worst passwords of 2019:

The one password that tops the list is an obvious one and doesn’t come as a surprise. The one in the first spot is ‘12345’. It is followed by ‘123456’ in the second place, ‘123456789’ in the third place, and ‘test1’ in the fourth position. The fifth position is taken by ‘password’.

Here’s the list of top 25 worst passwords of 2019

  1. 12345
  2. 123456
  3. 123456789
  4. Test1
  5. Password
  6. 12345678
  7. Zinch
  8. G_czechout
  9. Asdf
  10. Qwerty
  11. 1234567890
  12. 1234567
  13. Aa123456.
  14. Iloveyou
  15. 1234
  16. Abc123
  17. 111111
  18. 123123
  19. Dubsmash
  20. Test
  21. Princess
  22. Qwertyuiop
  23. Sunshine
  24. BvtTest123
  25. 11111

It is suggested that people tend to not follow certain guidelines provided while creating a password and go for the ones that can be easily hacked. They go for passwords that they can remember easily and avoid the hassle of creating difficult ones. Eventually, they fall victim to data breaches.

To avoid this, it is advised that people should update their existing passwords and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. People can also set up a password manager and be aware of any suspicious activity to remain safe.

Additionally, users can visit haveibeenpawned.com to know if their email ID was a part of any data breach.

