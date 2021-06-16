Windows 11 leaked ahead of launch: Here’s what it brings to the table

Follow us on Image Source : THE VERGE Windows 11 Developer Preview ISO leaked online.

Windows 11 launch is just around the corner and the features of the upcoming iteration of Windows have already been leaked. Microsoft is hosting an event on June 24, where they are expected to make the announcement about the launch of Windows 11. The company has been teasing this for quite some time now and they have even announced a retirement date for Windows 10.

As for Windows 11, the ISO file got leaked recently and many people managed to install the new version of Windows on their machines. This has given us a quick peek at what we should expect from Windows 11. For starters, Windows 11 will be a significant update over Windows 10. It will bring a new start menu with pinned icons on top. It will also introduce a new startup sound.

According to the screenshots shared by users who got their hands on the leaked ISO copy of Windows 11, the app icons will be centre aligned by default in the taskbar. Also, the tray area has been cleaned up and a new Start button has been introduced. Microsoft has also gotten rid of the Tiles feature that was introduced in Windows 8 and made its way to Windows 10.

The leaked version of Windows also brings rounded corners on all the system UI elements. It also introduces a new icon pack that looks more modern and cleaner. Reportedly, Microsoft has also improved the Xbox Game Pass experience in Windows 11.