Windows 10 May 2020 update starts rolling out: What's new, How to download and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Windows 10 May 2020 update is now available.

Microsoft has finally started rolling out the Windows 10 May 2020 update for all Windows 10 computing devices. The major update not only brings bug fixes and new features but also offers a ton of changes under the hood. This means that Microsoft has worked around making the performance better on Windows 10 machines.

With the Windows 10 May 2020 update, the version of Windows 10 will bump up to 2004 from 1909. In order to check for the available update, you can head over to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

To begin with, Microsoft Edge browser, which recently got a beta update based on Chromium, is now being made available to the masses. This means if you have not updated your Edge browser yet, this update will install the new version bring more features to the table. Microsoft claims that the latest version of Edge uses up to 27% lesser RAM than before.

This clearly states that the company is now urging you to ditch the resource-hungry Google Chrome browser for Edge. Notably, the new browser is based on Chromium, which will make the switch much easier for you.

Windows 10 May 2020 update also introduces new features in the Task Manager, where users can now also take a look at the GPU temperature data. The company has now also made Swift Pair for Bluetooth accessories even more simplified. Additionally, the Settings app gets some design changes.

While people do not use the Cortana assistant much already, the company constantly updates it in order to make it function better. Now, the assistant has been updated with a new chat-based interface, which allows users to even type their requests. As usual, the users will be able to access the new Cortana interface from the taskbar.

Microsoft’s Your Phone app, which allows you to sync your Android smartphone with your PC, has also been updated. Microsoft claims that the new update will now allow the Your Phone app to make, receive or text reply to the incoming calls directly on the PC. Apart from this, the Your Phone app allows users to send or receive SMS messages, access notifications and access the photo gallery on your Android phone from your PC.

As for the changes made under the hood, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update brings the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2), with a custom-built Linux kernel. This will help in improving the performance of Microsoft’s Linux subsystem in Windows.

Lastly, if you use a ton of apps at a time, the new Virtual Desktops feature should help in making your workflow a lot simpler. The users can even rename these virtual desktops in the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

