WhatsApp to stop running on these Android, iOS devices starting November 1

WhatsApp to stop support for some Android, iOS devices starting November 1.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging application and it continuously works towards serving its users better. The company keeps on launching new features on both Android and iOS versions of the app. The company also keeps on ending support for older generation devices in order to improve compatibility for newer phones. WhatsApp will stop working on these Android smartphones and iPhone models starting 1st November 2021.

WhatsApp has announced that starting November, the app will stop supporting iPhones running iOS 9. Support for iOS 8 and earlier iOS versions was dropped last at the beginning of 2021 and now even support for iOS 9 has dropped. So, this means that iPhones running on iOS 10 or above will only be able to run WhatsApp. Currently, iPhone 4s and earlier models are not supported to run iOS 10, which means iPhone 4s owners will have to upgrade to a newer device.

As for Android, the company has announced that WhatsApp will now be supported only on Android devices running on Android 4.1 or above. The Facebook-owned giant has also announced that WhatsApp will now only run on KaiOS devices running on KaiOS version 2.5.1 or above, starting November 2021.

In order to continue using the services, WhatsApp users can try updating their devices to the latest operating system. However, if the user is running a device that does not support the newer version of iOS, Android or KaiOS, they are out of luck. The only way to keep using WhatsApp would be to upgrade your smartphone.

In order to check the software version that is running on your Android smartphone, head over to Settings > About Phone. On an iOS device, one can head over to Settings > General > About.