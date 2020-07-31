WhatsApp to soon allow you to mute those annoying groups forever: Know how it will work

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp upcoming features

WhatsApp is home to a plethora of features, with more coming in every now and then. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is now soon to get a new feature that will allow you to avoid the annoying group chats you are a part of. Read on to know more about the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp's ability to mute groups forever

WhatsApp currently allows you to mute a conversation with three time-period options: 8 hours, 1 week, and a year. But now, as spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta (version 2.20.197.3) now has the Always option in place of the 1-year option.

This means that you will be soon able to mute group or individual chats forever and avoid them with ease completely. This way you won't even have to exit the group and will get to ignore the overbearing messages the group tends to receive. However, there is no word on when exactly the feature will be available. Additionally, we don't if it will be only available for Android users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp version for Android version 2.20.197.4 gives another hint about the Expiring Messages that WhatsApp has been long-rumoured to include. The expiring messages, which will be vanishing in nature like Snapchat messages, are still under development and are being improved further for the final release.

WhatsApp is also expected to introduce the Linked Devices feature that will replace the WhatsApp Web option within the app. With the new rumoured feature, you will be able to use the same WhatsApp account from up to four devices with ease. Additionally, there will also be an option to add a new device, which would dismiss the need to use the primary device.

For those who don't know, as rumoured previously, WhatsApp now has the ability to use Facebook Messenger Rooms video-calling platform. The functionality is available via WhatsApp Web from where you can easily create a room and start video-calling people.

