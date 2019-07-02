WhatsApp to add QR Code scanner shortcut soon

Image Source : PIXABAY/WEBSTER2703 WhatsApp plans on adding a QR Code shortcut to its Android app and will be available in the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.19.189.

WhatsApp is said to add a host of new features on its platform that could include a QR code scanner on its platform. The messaging app has already been working on the hide muted status updates along with share status to Facebook features.

Apps like, LinkedIn and Instagram already comes with a similar QR code-based feature.

Details about the feature remain scarce, but according to Gustav Wiesner, a Twitter user who shared a screenshot suggests that the shortcut will be available above the Account option in the Settings menu of the app.

The WhatsApp QR Code is usually used for authentication for signing in WhatsApp Web. On Android, the WhatsApp Web option can be accessed by tapping on the three dots in the top right, while the iOS-based app can be accessed by tapping on the WhatsApp Web/Desktop option.

As per the rumors, the QR code button will likely allow users to share their profiles and add contacts using QR codes. WhatsApp has also been working on its own payment platform on the app in India.

