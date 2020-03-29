WhatsApp Status videos limited to 16 seconds on Android, iOS: Here’s why

WhatsApp now limits video statuses to 16 seconds.

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature update for India that will limit users from posting long videos as Status. This comes after the bandwidth usage in country has increased over the Coronavirus lockdown situation. With putting such a limitation, the load on WhatsApp's servers will be reduced thus resulting in less outage of the cross-platform messaging service.

According to a tweet shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has now set a time limit for videos that can be shared via WhatsApp Status. The tweet suggests that the users in India will have to stick with the limit of just 16 seconds. In other words, the users will not be able to share videos longer than 16 seconds as a WhatsApp Status.

Further, the report suggests that the new feature is being rolled out especially for Indian WhatsApp users. As mentioned above, this feature will basically allow the comapny to manage the traffic load on the servers. As most people are spending their time to quarantine, they are sharing a lot of statuses.

Another report suggests that WhatsApp has seen a 40 per cent increase in usage in the time of the pandemic. With this, WhatsApp is now the social media app experiencing the greatest gains in usage as people are looking for ways to stay connected with friends, families and colleagues.