WhatsApp rival Signal set to be available for all with privacy-focused features

WhatsApp rival Signal will be available for all

WhatsApp is soon to get rival. The Signal messaging app, which has around 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, is all set to become mainstream. The privacy-focused app will finally have a wider audience in addition to the existing cybersecurity nerds, privacy experts, and activists main ones. Here's all you need to know.

Signal Private Messenger going mainstream

As reported by the Wired, Moxie Marlinspike suggested that the app will undergo some changes and Signal Foundation (the one behind the app) will increase its number of employees from 3 to 20. This change will take place following WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's $50 million investment in the company. Brian Acton now acts as the Executive chairman for Signal Foundation.

The Signal Private Messenger app will reach more people with its privacy-focused features, taking forward its core aim -- to enable easy end-to-end encryption communications for all.

Signal Private Messenger Features

The Signal app is recognised as the World's most secure messaging app (it doesn't store message metadata on its servers) and will bring forward new features such as support for iPad, disappearing images and videos (much like on WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat), and downloadable personalised encrypted Stickers and Emoji reactions. Additionally, Signal will come with a 'new system' for group messaging and the ability to store encrypted messages in the cloud.

Signal developers aim to make the messaging more user-friendly than ever. Although adding features similar to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and more is a task, Signal won't comprise on security. For instance, integration of stickers on a security platform isn't as easy as other platforms.

Existing Signal features include faster and quicker message delivery, the ability to conduct audio and video communications, and the most popular dark mode. There are more features such as the inbuilt ability to edit images and custom ringtones for different contacts, much like WhatsApp.

Furthermore, Signal is soon expected to work more on privacy and get the Secure Value Recovery feature, which will make a separate address book for the app's contacts instead of relying on the smartphone's contact list.

Can Signal take over WhatsApp?

The signal messaging app is known for the privacy and security of the users. Given that both Facebook and WhatsApp's privacy and security have been in question time and again, Signal has a scope to compete against the popular apps.

