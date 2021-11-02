Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
WhatsApp iPhone app to get improved PiP reproduction of Instagram, YouTube videos

WhatsApp users on iPhone will now be able to enjoy a new PiP interface for Instagram or YouTube videos.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2021 15:51 IST
whatsapp

WhatsApp for iOS app gets improved PiP reproduction of Instagram, YouTube videos.

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new beta version of its iOS app that now offers users a new interface to watch videos from Instagram, YouTube and other sites within the app. As reported by WABetaInfo, version 2.21.220.15 of the app brings a new interface for picture-in-picture (PiP) video reproduction, implementing a new control bar.

According to the publication, "it allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode".

Citing WABetainfo, 9To5Mac notes that only a few iOS beta testers will be able to take advantage of this new control bar, as WhatsApp is slowly rolling out this feature over new versions of the app.

The blog also points out that "some iOS beta testers might notice a small change after playing a YouTube video within WhatsApp" as the app "immediately shows it in full-screen mode".

WAbetaInfo said this feature has also been rolled out for specific beta testers. As per the report, in another beta version of WhatsApp, the company refreshed its branding for 'WhatsApp from Meta'.

Meta is the name of the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, among other apps.

(with IANS inputs)

