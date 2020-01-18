WhatsApp feature update: Animated stickers coming soon on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp to soon get animated stickers.

WhatsApp constantly updates the messaging application in order to bring more exciting features onboard. The company is now working on bringing animated stickers to iOS and Android platforms. Soon after the animated stickers are made available on the mobile operating systems, it will be made available on the WhatsApp Web.

WABetaInfo has reported about the upcoming feature update sharing some screenshots of the feature. However, the feature is still under development and that is why you will not be able to use it on your phone right now. WhatsApp users should see the animated stickers feature to arrive soon on Android, iOS and Web with upcoming updates.

Just like regular stickers, users will need to download sticker packs to get the animated sticker collection. In order to send a sticker to a friend, users will just need to tap on the emoji icon and then go to the stickers section after downloading the sticker pack. It is also worth noting that these animated stickers should not be confused with GIFs as they are different. While GIFs stop playing after a while, the animated stickers will play continuously repeating the animation again and again.

WABetaInfo also suggests that the company was working on a similar feature before. However, the Facebook-owned giant soon dropped the development. Now, WhatsApp is again working on bringing the animated stickers to the masses and we can expect the commercial rollout soon. As there is no date announced yet, just look out for all the WhatsApp updates coming to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Android and iOS respectively.