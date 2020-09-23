WhatsApp to soon introduce expiring media along with expiring messages: Know details

Image Source : WHATSAPP New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp has been featuring in the rumour mill to introduce expiring messages for a while now, suggesting that it will launch soon. In addition to the existing rumours, the new ones now suggest that the photo-sharing app will also get expiring media alongside. Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp's expiring media to launch soon

It is suggested that WhatsApp is working on the new expiring media feature that will allow users to send and receive disappearing photos, videos, GIFs, and more. The feature will act as an extension to the expiring messages that will also launch soon. Expiring media has been spotted by WABetaInfo, as par of WhatsApp for Android's new beta version 2.20.201.1.

The expiring media will vanish one a recipient gets and leaves the chat. Users will be able to send vanishing media by tapping on the expiring media logo next to the 'add media' option.

The expiring media works like the expiring messages as it will too vanish after a period of time. However, unlike the expiring messages, the self-destructing media won't have a timer to it and will be deleted automatically once the message is seen. It won't leave any message like 'the media is expired' but will simply get erased from the WhatsApp chat. Additionally, it will appear in an obvious way to differentiate it from the regular messages or even the expiring messages.

Currently, there is no word on when exactly the feature will arrive for users or whether ot not users will be able to screenshot of the same.

WhatsApp is also expected to introduce multi-device feature that will allow users to use a WhatsApp account from multiple devices, four to be precise. The features appears to be in its final stage and is soon expected to arrive for Android, iOS, and desktop users. The multi-device feature is likely to work without internet once it is enabled.

