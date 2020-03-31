WhatsApp beta for Android update brings Expiring Messages feature: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp for Android gets Expiring messages feature through the latest beta update.

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new beta update for Android users. WhatsApp Beta 2.20.110 for Android brings the much-awaited disappearing messages features. According to WABetaInfo, the update is already available for users who have enrolled for the beta program via the Google Play Store. Alongside the new 'Expiring messages' feature, the update finally adds support for multiple devices.

As mentioned above, the company has changed the name of the speculated disappearing messages feature to 'expiring messages'. The comapny has done this before as well. At the time of bringing the 'Delete messages for everyone' feature, the company internally referred to it as "Revoke Messages".

While the new beta update adds the feature, the report suggests it has not been made available for the users as of now. The Facebook-owned giant has just added this into the code of the application and the feature will be toggled on later.

The new expiring messages feature will allow users to send messages with a timer on it. After the timer expires, the message will automatically be deleted from every device without leaving any trace. According to the report, WhatsApp will show an indicator on the profile picture of the person who sends or receives the expiring message. Also, the feature will be available for groups but there the feature can only be controlled by the group admins.

Apart from that, the company has also added support for multiple devices. As the name suggests, the feature will basically allow users to access one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. This will also allow users to run WhatsApp web without needing to connect the phone to the internet. The feature is already available on Telegram and now will soon be available for all WhatsApp users.