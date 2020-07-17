What is Jio 5G? How is it better than 4G LTE?

Image Source : JIO / YOUTUBE Jio 5G is expected to roll out next year.

We have been using 4G/LTE for quite some time now, here in India. The network offers a significant boost in the internet upload and download speed over 3G. While most of us are happy with the internet speed as we are able to play 1080p videos on YouTube, that is not the only advantage that 5G brings to the table. With the introduction of 5G, we will not only get higher speeds but also a more stable network overall.

With 4G LTE, Reliance Jio brought VoLTE or Voice-over-LTE to India. This basically means all phone calls are made over the 4G network instead of the phone needing to switch to the 2G network every time a call is made or received. With this, the customers not only get a crystal clear phone call experience but also get to use the high-speed internet even during an ongoing phone call.

What is Jio 5G?

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) during its 43rd Annual General Meet (AGM) made the announcement of the Jio 5G network. The upgrade from 4G to 5G is not as simple as it sounds. While users will just need to upgrade to a new smartphone, there is a lot of work required at the telecom operator’s end.

The telecom operator needs to purchase the new spectrum that will be used via the government’s spectrum audition. Additionally, the company needs to set up the equipment around the country through which the network signals will be deployed.

Also Read: Jio 5G, Jio Glass and everything else announced at RIL AGM 2020

According to Jio’s announcement, both the telecom service provider and their equipment vendor, have completed lab trials of 5G network components. However, the public trails cannot begin until the spectrum auctions are commenced. Jio has promised that as soon as they buy the spectrum, they will be rolling out the public trails. This could mean that Jio will be the first network in India to roll out 5G.

How is 5G better than 4G?

5G will offer a significant boost in internet speeds once the rollout has begun. At its peak, 5G is capable of providing 20Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink. This will be shared among multiple users, which means the end-user will get to experience up to 100Mbps download speeds and 50Mbps of upload speeds.

Apart from just offering speeds, the 5G network will also bring low latency. This means gaming via a 5G network would be much more seamless. Also, this will make video calls lag-free. With this, there will be an array of opportunities that will open. At the AGM, Akash Ambani announced that with Jio 5G they will be looking forward to automnoums vehicles, better health care facilities over the internet and much more.

Also Read: What is Jio Glass? How will it work?

Reliance Jio is expected to roll out 5G trials by next year. The company is all set with the equipment and is just waiting for the spectrum auctions. However, the consumers will need a hardware upgrade on their end to try out the new Jio 5G. The telecom operator has partnered up with Google in order to launch affordable 5G smartphones soon. That being said, soon every other person will have a 5G smartphone in their hands.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage