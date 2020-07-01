What is a phishing attack: How to identify, steps to safeguard your data

Image Source : PIXABAY Phishing attack getting common these days.

In today’s fast-moving world of the internet, most of our work is done online. With the ongoing work from home situation, we have been depending on the internet even more than before. What does tend to go unnoticed is the privacy and security concerns. These days phishing attacks have got more popular than before targeting way too many users around the globe.

What is a phishing attack?

Phishing is a cyber attack that targets your mailbox first and from there it ends up getting access to your bank accounts and other personal information. Hackers use phishing emails that come in disguised email as a weapon. The hacker needs to make sure that the user ends up opening the email and getting the urge to download the attachment or opening a given link. Through that link or attached file, the hacker ends up getting access to the victim’s personal information.

One could receive more than one such email a day until he finally decides to fall for it. Once you have fallen for the hack, you might end up losing some money from your bank account or credit card.

How to avoid Phishing attacks?

The first and foremost thing you need to understand is that no bank or company would ask for your personal details over an email or phone call. In case the email demands for your personal information, consider it as a spam and ignore the message.

Also, you need to make sure that whether you even have the account with that bank or website. If not, then it is definitely spam or a phishing email. Even if you have an account with that platform, prefer calling up the customer care and verifying it before you take any action on the email.

