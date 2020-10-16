Image Source : VVDN VVDN believes Make in India Cloud service could revolutionaries Indian businesses.

OEMs in electronics product sector- Smart Home, Security Surveillance, Smart City, Networking, Automotive, Defense, and Telecom etc. are focused on developing and manufacturing products in India. Reflecting on the actual customer use cases, today every product comes with a mobile application, using which users control these devices through CLOUD. Therefore Cloud is an integral part along with the physical products, which are being manufactured.

During the pandemic times and the complete global political turnout of the situation, a large number of OEMs were looking for an alternate destination for there manufacturing needs. India definitely has emerged as one of the favourite destinations but we see all talks majorly oriented towards the physical device/product manufacturing. Coming from a company that has end-to-end product design and manufacturing capabilities i.e. Hardware, Software, Mechanical, Manufacturing and Cloud/App.

Today OEMs are weighing on their physical product manufacturing’s destination- thankfully Make in India has been re-energized - there has been absolutely ignorance on the Cloud Connectivity piece. Many OEMs who are or will manufacture products in India, will also need Cloud – which is Made in India.

Future of Make in India also entails Cloud- as an integral part of the product development - as all the electronic devices are to be connected with the Internet via cloud and operated via the application. Today amidst the pandemic crisis, we foresee India with an exciting future. We are presented with game-changing opportunities for the country's economy and Cloud has special importance. India with its skilled manpower in both urban and rural certainly calls for make in India and deliver to the world philosophy.

On the same lines, VVDN has created a complete eco-system including engineering and manufacturing and cloud development in India for electronics products in the domains of 5G, Wifi, Vision and IoT.

