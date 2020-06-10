Vu 4K TVs with affordable price tags launched in India: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : VU Vu launches new range of affordable 4k TVs in India.

Vu has announced the launch of yet another television in the premium segment in India. The company unveiled the product via a livestream on their official YouTube channel today at 12:30PM. The all-new fully loaded TV comes with an Ultra-edge 4K Display with 40 % Enhanced Brightness, backlight controller, upbeat surround sound, pro-picture calibration and much more.

The new Vu 4k Ultra television will be available in 4 sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch in the price range of Rs.25,999 to Rs. 48,999.

Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Technologies said, “In the last one month Vu has emerged as the #1 television brand in India. We have sold over 50,000 television sets in May. This just goes to prove that our product quality, innovations, features and customer service are unmatched. Our new 4K Ultra TV has been designed keeping in mind the needs of our customers who of working from home, binge-watching, and looking at television as an entertainment source for the entire family.”

Vu Ultra 4K television sports an ultra-edge 4K Display that enhances 40 percent brightness level to avail the best viewing experience even in daylight. According to Vu, the feature has been added keeping in mind that during the lockdown people will be watching TV even during the daytime.

The company has also introduced a new feature called Pro Picture Calibration that allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls. These controls include gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range and host of other technical features.

With the new upbeat surround sound feature, the new Vu Ultra 4K TV brings an immersive experience of a stadium at the user’s home. Additionally, the television comes with Parental Block feature that allows parents to control what their kids are watching while they are not at home.

