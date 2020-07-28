Vodafone Red Max, Red Together M postpaid plans introduced: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : VODAFONE New Vodafone plans introduced

Vodafone has introduced two new postpaid plan under its Red plans -- the Vodafone Red Max and the Red Together M -- in India. Both plans provide users with a number of benefits and are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 899, respectively. Read on to know more about the new Vodafone plans.

Vodafone Red Max, Red Together M postpaid plans: Benefits, Validity

Starting with the Red Max plan, it is priced at Rs. 699 and provides users with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSs per day, and 4G data. The plan gets a validity of a month and isn't live on Vodafone.in at the time of writing. However, as per OnlyTech, it is expected to be a digital-only plan and will be soon available only via Vodafone's website. It comes with various other benefits such as the addition of up to 4 members of a family.

The plan includes free Amazon Prime Video membership for a year and free Vodafone Play services. While the primary member can get both Amazon Prime Video and Vodafone Play services, the other members can only avail free Vodafone Play services.

As for the Red Together M plan, it is available on Vodafone.in and provides users with unlimited voice callings, 100 SMSs per day, and 230GB of 4G data throughout the validity period, that is a month. The plan allows for up to 4 family members, data rollover ability, and Amazon Prime Video subscription for free.

For data rollover, the primary member can carry forward up to 200GB of data to the next month and other members can take forward 50GB of data. While Amazon Prime Video is available for the primary member-only, the other members can Vodafone Play services that are also available for the primary users.

