Vodafone Idea revises new Rs. 98 add-on prepaid plan: Validity, benefits and more

Vodafone revises existing prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea has revised one of its add-on prepaid plan -- the Rs. 98 add-on prepaid plan -- for users in India. The revised prepaid pack now offers users with more data so that can get additional data on top of the prepaid plan they have opted for. Read on to know more about it.

Vodafone Rs. 98 prepaid plan gets more data: Benefits, Validity and more

The new Vodafone Rs. 98 add-on pack now provides users with a total of 12GB of 4G data for a validity of 28 days. For those who don't know, earlier the plan used to offer 6GB of data. This means that the plan now has double the data to offer. As reported by OnlyTech, the upgraded Rs. 98 prepaid plan is currently available in select cities such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and UP East. However, users should check the availability of the plan in their respective circles before making the recharge.

Apart from 4G data, the Rs. 98 doesn't include other benefits. Hence you should know that the plan is meant for additional data and for other benefits such as calling, SMS service and more, users need to have a primary prepaid plan of their choice.

In addition to the Rs. 98 add-on plan, there are two more packs to provide additional data to users. There is the Rs. 16 pack that offers 1GB of data for 24 hours and the Rs. 48 plan that provides users with 3GB of data for the same validity as the Rs. 98 plan.

To recall, Vodafone Idea recently introduced the Rs. 29 prepaid value pack that provides users with a talk time of Rs. 20 for both voice calls and SMSs along with 100MB of high-speed data. The plan is valid for 14 days and is currently available in the Delhi circle.

