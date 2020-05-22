Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan: Here's what it offers

Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea introduces new prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea has just announced the launch of the Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan. The prepaid plan bring in talktime of Rs. 20 for making phone calls as well as sending SMS messages. Additionally, the users will also get 100MB of high-speed data. All of this comes in with a validity of 14 days.

As mentioned above, the new prepaid recharge plan is not only available for Vodafone users but the Idea subscribers can also take advantage of the new plan. According to the listing on the respective websites, the subscribers will get benefits like Rs. 20 talktime and 100MB data for 14 days. The calls that will be made during the duration will be charged at 2.5p per second for all local and national calls.

It is worth noting that the new prepaid recharge plan is currently available only for the Delhi NCR circle. In case you are living in any other circle, you will not be able to get the same advantages. However, the company is likely to expand its availability in other regions in the coming days.

In other news, Jio has recently discontinued their Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. With this plan, the users were offered 2GB of high-speed data alongside unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits.

Also, Vodafone discontinued its double data benefits on the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. Both the pre-paid plans offered 1.5GB of high-speed data per day which became 3GB per day with the double data benefits. On top of that, users got access to unlimited calls, SMS messages and more.

