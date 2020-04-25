Vodafone Idea introduces double data offer on select prepaid plans: Here’s everything you need to know

Vodafone Idea brings double data offers on more prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea recently limited its double data offers on Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans to select circles. Now, the company is bringing double data benefits with more prepaid plans. But the plans will still be limited to the nine circles selected by the company earlier.

Vodafone Idea is offering the new data benefits on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449 and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. Apart from the double data, these plans will get all other benefits as they have been giving away earlier. This means that the subscribers will still have access to Vodafone Play, Zee5, and Idea Movies and TV content via the respective Vodafone and Idea apps.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the company will continue to offer double data on Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans in the select nine circles. These nine circles include Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles.

As far as the recharge plans are concerned, the company will now provide an additional 2GB of 4G data with the Rs. 299, Rs. 449 and Rs. 699 prepaid plans. This means that the subscribers will now get a total of 4GB high-speed data with the aforementioned plans. As for the calling benefits, the subscribers can enjoy unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Additionally, the users will be provided with a complimentary 100 SMS messages per day. While the Rs 299 subscribers will get a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 449 and Rs. 699 prepaid plan subscribers will be able to use the plans for 56 and 84 days respectively.

