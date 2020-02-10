Vodafone introduces new Rs 499 prepaid plan, Rs 555 plan revised: See what all the plans bring

Image Source : FLICKR The Rs. 499 plan offers free ZEE5 subscription

Telecom operator Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 499 prepaid pack -- for Vodafone users in India. In addition to this, the telecom operator has revised its Rs. 55 prepaid plan, which was launched recently in the country. Read on to know what offers and benefits the new plan brings in for Vodafone users.

Vodafone Rs. 499 prepaid plan: Benefits, Offers

The new Vodafone Rs. 499 prepaid plan will provide users with 1.5GB of 4G data per day and comes with a validity of 70 days. This means users will get 105GB of total data throughout the validity period. Users will also get free 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls to any network.

Additionally, the prepaid pack includes Vodafone Play subscription, which will provide users with free access to premium content on ZEE5. As a reminder, ZEE5 is priced at Rs. 99 per month if not free.

As a reminder, for places such as Bihar, the Rs. 499 plan will offer a reduced validity of 60 days.

Vodafone Rs. 555 prepaid plan: Benefits, Offers

Vodafone has also revised its recent Rs. 555 prepaid plan. The pack now has an increased validity of 77 days. Earlier, it had a validity of 70 days. To recall, the Rs. 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per data, unlimited calls, free ZEE5 subscription, and 100 SMSes.

You can also opt for the Rs. 599 plan if you are looking for more validity for the same benefits since the Rs. 599 pack comes with a validity of 84 days.

