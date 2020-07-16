Vivo X50 Pro, X50, TWS Earphone Neo launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : INDIA TV Vivo X50 launched in India.

Vivo X50 series has finally arrived in India. Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro smartphones come with AMOLED displays, 48MP quad-camera setup and more. Alongside the two new smartphones, the company has also launched a pair of truly wireless earphones dubbed Vivo TWS Earphone Neo. Here’s everything you need to know about everything launched at the event.

Vivo X50 Specifications

Vivo X50 sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10.5. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.

On the optics front, the Vivo X50 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture. This is paired with an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 13-megapixel bokeh lens with support for 20X digital zoom.

Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. As for the camera features, the Vivo X50 comes with support for Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Super Night HDR, Pro Sports Mode and more.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with 90Hz high refresh rate support. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,315mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.

In terms of the optics, the Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with a Gimbal Camera system for smooth video recordings. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, a 13-megapixel bokeh camera and an 8-megapixel 5X telescopic zoom camera with support for 60x Hyper Zoom. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro come with a punch-hole camera design on the front and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The two smartphones also come with Hi-Res certification for better audio along with 3D sound tracking support.

Vivo TWS Earphone Neo

Vivo has also launched a pair of truly wireless earphones called TWS Earphone Neo. The wireless earphones come with a 14.2mm Ultra-Large driver unit. The earphones come with aptX adaptive HD audio and DeepX stereo sound support. It uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and promises 88ms low latency.

As for the features, the Vivo TWS Earphone Neo comes with support for ear detection, instant detection and touch controls. The earphones also support Google Assistant and the Find My TWS Neo feature.

The two earphones come with 25mAh batteries and the case gets a 400mAh battery. With this, Vivo promises a battery life of up to 4.5 hours without the case and 22.5 hours with the use of the charging case.

Price, Availability and offers

Vivo TWS Earphone Neo truly wireless earphones will be available with a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The Vivo X50 is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant whereas the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for Rs. 37,990. Vivo X50 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 49,990 for the sole 8GB+256GB variant.

As for the colour options, the TWS Earphone Neo will be available in Moonlight White and Starry Blue. The Vivo X50 is available in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colour variants. The X50 Pro will be available only in the Alpha Grey colour variant.

The smartphones are set to go on sale starting July 24. However, the customers can pre-book the smartphone starting today, July 16. In terms of offers, the customers will get up to 4,000 cash back if the translation is made using an ICICI or HDFC card. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement on purchase of the X50 or X50 Pro.

