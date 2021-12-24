Vivo V23 series to launch on January 5 with India's First 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie camera

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE-VIVO VIVO

Smartphone brand Vivo on Friday confirmed that it is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone series -- V23 Series -- on January 5.

The company took to micro-blogging site Twitter to confirm the launch of its upcoming smartphone series.

"With stylish design, delightful selfies and power-packed performance #VivoV23Series is all set to make you and your moments stand out," the company wrote on Twitter.

"Vivo V23 Series launching on 05.01.2022 at 12 PM. Block your date and welcome delightful moments in your life," it added.

According to GSMArena, Vivo V23 series will "come with India's First 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie camera," ruling out the launch of the V23e or the V23e 5G since both feature single front-facing cameras.

A short clip shows a sunshine gold-coloured smartphone with a curved screen and three cameras on the back, the report said.

The V23 Pro was initially expected to be a global version of the recently launched China-exclusive S12 Pro, but it seems the V23 Pro won't be a complete clone of the S12 Pro despite having some similar features, it added.

The Vivo V23 Pro is also rumoured to be touted as "India's slimmest 3D curve display smartphone at 7.36mm".