  4. Vivo launches Y21T smartphone with 50MP camera and Snapdragon 680 chip at INR 16,490

Vivo launches Y21T smartphone with 50MP camera and Snapdragon 680 chip at INR 16,490

Vivo has expanded its Y-Series by launching a new smartphone brand named 'Y21T' for Rs 16,490 in India. The device offers 4GB+128GB storage and 'Extended RAM 2.0' that makes use of up to 1GB idle ROM space.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 11:00 IST
vivo Y21T

vivo Y21T

 

Highlights

  • Vivo Y21T offers a 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell
  • 'Multi Turbo 5.0' feature enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving mode
  • The handset features 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging

Expanding its Y-Series, smartphone brand Vivo on Monday launched 'Y21T' for Rs 16,490 in India that offers 4GB+128GB storage and 'Extended RAM 2.0' that makes use of up to 1GB idle ROM space.

The 6.58-inch Y21T is available in two colour options - Midnight Blue and Pearl White - on leading online and retail stores.

"Vivo's youthful Y-Series is designed for millennials who always have a knack for immersive experience and technology. The Y21T offers best-in-class features providing customers with a premium experience," said Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo Y21T offers a 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell, a 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge and 'vivo Energy Guardian' and FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

The 'make in India' smartphones offer a 90Hz refresh rate - for a smooth and delightful visual experience. The additional 'Eye Protection Mode' filters out the harmful blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience.

The 'Multi Turbo 5.0' feature enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance to a new level even after prolonged usage.

The device has a rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP super macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, the device boasts an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification mode.

