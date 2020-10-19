Vi introduces new 'Weekend Data Rollover' functionality: Here's what it does

Image Source : VI New Vi 'Weekend Data Rollover' feature

Vodafone Idea, which is now called Vi, has introduced a new ability -- Vi Weekend Data Rollover -- for prepaid users in India. The feature allows you to roll over unused data to the weekend so that it doesn't go wasted. Read on to know more about it.

Vi Weekend Data Rollover

The new Weekend Data Rollover feature is a data saver benefit for you to get to use the unused data over the weekend. As part of the feature, the unused data of the weekdays (Monday to Friday) will be collected and rolled over to the weekends (Saturday and Sunday). This will provide you with extra data for the weekend and won't waste the data you haven't used.

For instance, if you get 1GB of 4G data per day and have used one 500MB a day, the rest of the data will be collected and automatically provided to you for use on Saturdays and Sundays, The accumulated data will be found in the Active Packs and Service section of the Vi app. The data can also be checked by dialling the '*199# USSD' code.

The feature will be available to users with on VIL prepaid unlimited calling and daily data packs of Rs 249 and above without any extra cost. The plans include the Rs. 249 pack, the Rs. 299, the 399 pack, the Rs. 449 plan, the Rs. 559 plan, the Rs. 599 plan, the Rs. 699 plan, the Rs. 795 plan, and the Rs. 2,595 plan.

One thing worth noting is that in case you aren't able to use the rolled-over data over the weekend, it will no longer be available for you after Sunday. You can check out more details by heading to the Vi website.

