Vi introduces Rs. 351 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

Vodafone Idea, which is now called Vi, has launched a new prepaid plan in India. The new Rs. 351 prepaid plan aims to provide users with an ample amount of data for them to watch cricket, work from home, study from home, and do loads more with ease. Read on to know more about it.

Vi Rs. 351 prepaid plan

The new prepaid plan by Vodafone Idea will provide users with 100GB of 4G data and won't have any daily limit on the 4G data being offered. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days. The new plan is available on the Vi website for users to conduct a recharge fo the same.

Much like all the data packs, the Rs. 351 also offers solely data sans any other benefits. If users need free voice calls, SMSs or more, they will be required to get an unlimited plan. The data plan acts as just an add-on.

On the launch, a Vi spokesperson said, "It is our constant endeavour to create relevant propositions to address the needs of the digital consumers in the current times. Post-COVID the world has seen online activity increase by leaps and bounds – from video calls to online school to binge-watching shows/videos everything is online. And now with the CRICKET season kicking in, we don’t want our customers to miss out on any action."

Additionally, Vodafone Idea has introduced GIGAnet for users to get faster speeds while watching a video, making a video call, or for other online tasks.

