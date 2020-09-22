Vi launches five new prepaid plans with free ZEE5 subscription for a year: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : VODAFONE INDIA/TWITTER Vi prepaid plans with free ZEE5

Vodafone Idea, which has now been rebranded as Vi, has now introduced five new prepaid plans in India. The prepaid plans, starting from Rs. 355 and going up to Rs. 2,595, have the USP in the form of a year's free ZEE5 subscription that tags along. Read on to know more about the new Vi prepaid plans.

Vi Rs. 355, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, Rs. 2,595 plans: Benefits, validity and more

Starting with the Rs. 395, it is a data pack that provides users with 50GB of data for a validity of 28 days. The pack includes free ZEE5 premium subscription for a year and acts as an additional on top of an existing unlimited plan.

The other four prepaid plans are unlimited ones. The Rs. 405 plan includes 90GB of data, truly unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSs a day for 28 days. Apart from the free ZEE5 subscription, the plan offers Rs. 125 assured cash bonus to play games on MPL and a flat Rs. 75 daily discount on Zomato.

The Rs. 595 prepaid plan provide users with 2GB of data per day, truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, Rs. 125 cash bonus on MPL, Rs. 75 off on daily orders via Zomato, and of course, free ZEE5 -- all coming with a validity of 56 days. Rs. 795 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 595 prepaid plan with an increased validity of 84 days.

Lastly, the Rs. 2,595 plan is a long-term plan that provides users with 2GB of data per day, truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, free ZEE5 premium access, Rs. 125 cash bonus on MPL, and Rs. 75 discount on daily Zomato orders for 365 days.

All the Vi plans with free ZEE5 can be recharged via the company's website or the Vi app. To get the ZEE5 subscription, users will be required to conduct the recharge, click on the ZEE5 link received as part of the confirmation, enter MSISDN and OTP, tap on Activate option, enter required details, and the subscription gets activated.

