Vi launches MyAmbar app for Women's Safety in India: How to download and use

Image Source : TWITTER Vi launches MyAmbar app in India.

Vi, formerly known as Vodafone Idea, has just announced the launch of the MyAmbar app. The company has joined hands with the NASSCOM Foundation to launch the women safety app. It is designed for the safety and empowerment of women in the country. The app is currently available only on Android in Hindi and English languages.

Commenting on the launch of the new app, P. Balaji, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "MyAmbar App is devised to assist women in distress by facilitating information and access to related support, over a single platform. The app will help them understand and recognize the constituents of abuse around them and gain access to verified information on medical, legal, and mental health services located close by."

How to download and install MyAmbar app

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Search for MyAmbar app.

Download and install the app.

Open the app and enter the required details.

Once the app is installed, you will be able to take advantage of its many features. The MyAmbar app comes with a self-risk assessment feature. This will help evaluate the physical and mental state of the user. Moreover, the app also allows comes with a guide to help women in taking action against any violence. Additionally, the app comes with a helpline number as well as an SOS button.

Lastly, the app also allows the user to use the app even with 2G networks. This means that even in low signal areas, the app will work.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage